RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
Home » Middle East News » Iran: Killing Iranian forces…

Iran: Killing Iranian forces revenge by Israel will be taken

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 1:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s foreign ministry strongly condemned on Wednesday the killing of two Iranian Revolutionary Guard officers in an Israeli missile attack on the Syrian capital.

The foreign ministry’s website quoted ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying revenge for the Monday strike will definitely be taken.

The Guard in a statement late Tuesday identified the two dead men as colonels Ehsan Karbalaipour and Morteza Saeednejad. It said in the same statement that Israel would “pay for this crime.”

Hundreds of Iranian forces have died in combat against the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq. Iran says its forces there are only advisors.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

Beefing up its cybersecurity, Google buys Mandiant for $5.4B

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

OPM retirement backlog increases to new record high in February

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up