Fire in Saudi city ahead F1 race; Yemen rebels claim attacks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Online videos show a raging fire at an oil depot in the Saudi city of Jiddah ahead of an F1 race there. Yemen’s Houthi rebels have acknowledged attacking the kingdom.

The videos on Friday came as practice racing continued with the large black smoke cloud seen in the distance.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known. Saudi Arabia’s state oil company and state media did not immediately acknowledge the incident. However, it comes days after a similar attack on a Jiddah oil depot.

The al-Masirah satellite news channel run by Yemen’s Houthi rebels said more details would be released later about their attacks, while not immediately claiming the Houthis were behind the Jiddah fire.

