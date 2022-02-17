OLYMPICS NEWS: Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | US men's curling reach semis | Top photos
Home » Middle East News » Syrian helicopter crash-lands, leaving…

Syrian helicopter crash-lands, leaving 2 crew members dead

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 8:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A Syrian military helicopter crash-landed in a rugged mountainous area during a training mission in the country’s northwest on Thursday, leaving two of the five crew members dead.

State media quoted an unnamed military official as saying that the helicopter faced technical problems while flying over the coastal province of Latakia and crash-landed in a mountainous area.

The official said two crew members were killed while three survived, and provided no detail on their condition.

A photo of the helicopter released by state news agency SANA showed its charred remains.

Syria’s conflict began in March 2011 and has killed nearly half a million people and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million.

Syrian government forces now control much of the country with the help of Russia and Iran, the main backers of President Bashar Assad. U.S. and Turkish troops have a presence in the country’s north and east.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

Energy Department looks to build cyber threat detection platform for electric grid

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

USPS regulator hires chief data officer, seeks feedback on performance dashboard

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up