OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » Middle East News » Syrian boy kidnapped 3…

Syrian boy kidnapped 3 months ago freed after ransom paid

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 8:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Kidnappers in southern Syria have released a boy they had held for over three months after his family paid ransom, state media reported Sunday.

The case of eight-year-old Fawaz Quteifan shocked Syrians for weeks after his kidnappers released a video showing him screaming while being whipped with a hose to pressure his family to pay the ransom.

Local media reported the ransom was 500 million Syrian pounds ($139,000), with some alleging the kidnappers had threatened to start cutting off Quteifan’s fingers if the money wasn’t paid.

Authorities have detained a suspect linked to a telephone number used to send threats related to the kidnapping, state media reported, adding that Interpol had helped in tracking the number.

The police commander for the southern province of Daraa said the police did not interfere when the parents dropped off the money for fear of the child’s safety. Brig. Gen. Darar al-Dandal told state TV that a motorcycle dropped the boy off near a grain silo afterwards in in the southern village of Nawa.

The boy later appeared on state TV to recount the kidnapping and beatings, adding that he was at one point kept with a family who treated him well, feeding him and keeping him warm until his release.

Quteifan was kidnapped in early November in the southern village of Ibtah.

Poverty has risen dramatically since Syria’s conflict began in March 2011, with some 80% of the population now falling under the threshold. Crime too has been on the rise.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up