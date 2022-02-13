OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Saudi Arabia gives 4% of Aramco to investment fund

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 12:18 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Sunday it will transfer 4% of its stock in the state-run oil giant Aramco to its state investment fund, a nearly $80 billion infusion of cash as it tries to overhaul its energy-dependent economy.

The announcement on state media comes as the oil firm is valued just under $2 trillion.

The kingdom remains the largest shareholder in the firm with 94% of the company. It offered shares of the oil firm on Riyadh’s Tadawul stock market in 2019.

