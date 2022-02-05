IGHRAN, Morocco (AP) — Moroccan rescuers pull 5-year-old boy out of deep well where he was trapped for 4 days.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 5, 2022, 3:43 PM
IGHRAN, Morocco (AP) — Moroccan rescuers pull 5-year-old boy out of deep well where he was trapped for 4 days.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.