Jordan’s PM tests positive for COVID while in Egypt

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 10:56 AM

CAIRO (AP) — Jordan’s Prime Minister Bishr al-Khasawneh tested positive for the coronavirus Monday with no visible symptoms, a government spokesman said.

Al-Khasawneh’s diagnosis came while he was in Cairo, heading his country’s delegation in cooperation talks with Egyptian officials. He arrived in the North African country Thursday.

Faisal Shboul, Jordan’s government spokesman, said al-Khasawneh’s meeting with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on Monday was canceled, and that the prime minister will be isolated upon his return to Amman.

The office of Egypt Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly said Egyptian officials who were in contact with the Jordanian premier have tested negative to the COVID-19.

