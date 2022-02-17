OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Free skate world record shattered | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | Gu wins 3rd Olympic medal | Top photos
Home » Middle East News » Jordan to lift COVID…

Jordan to lift COVID restrictions on international visitors

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 1:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan on Thursday said it was easing coronavirus-related restrictions on foreign visitors, taking a key step toward reviving its critical tourism industry.

Jordan’s Tourism Board said that as of March 1, visitors would no longer be required to take a PCR test before entering the country or take another PCR test upon arrival at airports and other entry points.

Visitors will still have to sign a pledge to get tested if they feel coronavirus symptoms and agree to self-isolate if they contract COVID-19.

“We hope the relaxing of previous restrictions will help once again the recovery of tourism to the kingdom and ease access for travelers planning their trips to Jordan,” said Abed Al-Razzaq Arabiyat, the tourism board’s managing director.

Jordan’s struggling economy relies heavily on international tourism and has been hit hard by the pandemic.

Countries around the world have been lifting coronavirus restrictions as a wave of the the highly contagious omicron variant recedes.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up