Israel says it killed 3 suspected militants in West Bank

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 6:56 AM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s internal security agency says security forces killed three alleged Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus who had been responsible for recent shooting attacks.

The Shin Bet says the three were in a vehicle and were killed in a clash with security forces on Tuesday. No Israelis were killed or wounded in the shooting, it said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the three deaths.

Middle East News | World News

