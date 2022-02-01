CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. leaders push for boosters | Quick ruling promised in Va. mask lawsuit | After staffing crunch, who will teach kids? | Latest COVID data
Home » Middle East News » Gas leak kills Egyptian…

Gas leak kills Egyptian family of 7 in their Cairo home

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 5:05 AM

CAIRO (AP) — A gas leak has killed a family of seven in their Cairo home, Egyptian authorities said.

According to a police statement, the tragedy took place on Monday in the Sharabia neighborhood of the Egyptian capital where the family — the parents and five siblings, aged 13 to 26 — died of suffocation.

Fires and gas leaks occur occasionally in Egypt, a country of about 100 million people, especially in shanty towns and impoverished neighborhoods where safety measures are not followed.

Last month, four children died when a fire erupted in their apartment in Cairo’s Faisal neighborhood.

