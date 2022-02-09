OLYMPICS NEWS: Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Shiffrin ready for ‘fun’ at Olympic super-G | USA men's hockey vs. Canada preview | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » Middle East News » Ex-Israeli police chief dismisses…

Ex-Israeli police chief dismisses claims of spyware hacking

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 2:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s former police chief said Wednesday that recent allegations about police using sophisticated spyware to hack the phones of prominent officials and protesters have “no bearing on reality.”

The remarks by Roni Alsheikh, who was head of the national police force during some of the alleged snooping, followed reports this week in a local business newspaper that police illegally used the NSO Group’s spyware Pegasus on the phones of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son and others, prompting a high-level investigation and upending the opposition leader’s corruption trial.

In addition members of Netanyahu’s inner circle, other alleged targets of police surveillance have included former ministry directors, mayors and political activists.

Alsheikh said in a video released to the media that now that the names of alleged targets have been published, “from this moment, it’s possible to confirm or deny or get a clearer factual picture.”

The comments mark the first time Alsheikh spoke about the reports since the story broke last month.

“As someone who’s closely familiar with the system, I had no doubt that the picture published has no bearing on reality,” said Alsheikh, who retired from the police in 2018.

None of the allegations published by the Calcalist newspaper have cited sources. Still, claims that the police used the powerful Pegasus surveillance software against civilians has roiled the country. Pegasus has been linked to a number of abuses by authoritarian governments around the world.

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told reporters that the allegations “if they indeed happened — are serious things” and that he was pushing his investigators to determine whether police misused the technology.

“When we get the answer, we will make a decision,” he said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | Tech News | World News

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up