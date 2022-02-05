OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Egypt to try media tycoon on charges of sexual assault

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 8:55 AM

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s chief prosecutor on Saturday referred a well-known businessman to trial on charges of sexually assaulting seven children hosted in an orphanage he founded.

Mohmed el-Amin, a pro-government tycoon who founded several Egyptian media outlets, was additionally charged with human trafficking, public prosecutor Hamada el-Sawy said in a statement.

The statement said prosecutors’ investigation showed that the suspect had hosted the girls in the orphanage he founded in the southern province of Beni Suef, where he exploited their vulnerability. It did not elaborate on the abuse.

A defense lawyer, Tarik Gameel Said, did not immediately return a request for comment. He has previously described the accusations as baseless.

No date has been set for trial. The suspect could face up to life in prison if convicted.

El-Amin was already arrested four weeks ago and remains in jail. His arrest captivated local media at the time.

Authorities closed the orphanage late last year after the allegations surfaced.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

