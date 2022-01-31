CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Home » Middle East News » Syria reports new Israeli…

Syria reports new Israeli missile barrage near Damascus

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 1:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian air defenses confronted Israeli missiles targeting an area near the capital, Damascus, downing some of them, Syria’s state news agency reported Monday.

SANA cited a military source as saying the missiles came from the skies over eastern Lebanon, and targeted outposts in the vicinity of Damascus, resulting in material losses.

No other details were immediately available, and there was no comment from Israel on the attack which occurred shortly after 3 a.m. in Damascus. Israel carries out raids on Syria mostly overnight.

Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria over the past decade of the civil war in the Arab country, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it is targeting bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s powerful militant Hezbollah group. It says it is going after positions and arms shipments believed to be bound for the groups. Hezbollah is fighting on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces in the country’s civil war.

Israel says Iranian presence on its northern frontier is a red line, justifying its strikes on facilities and weapons inside Syria.

Monday’s attack comes amid wider tensions in the Middle East affecting the Persian Gulf, which has seen a series of attacks as Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers collapsed and Yemen’s civil war raged on.

The United Arab Emirates intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels early Monday in the third such attack in recent weeks.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up