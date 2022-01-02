CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s prime minister says he resigned amid political deadlock following October military coup.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 2, 2022, 3:47 PM
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s prime minister says he resigned amid political deadlock following October military coup.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.