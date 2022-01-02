CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Home » Middle East News » Sudan’s prime minister says…

Sudan’s prime minister says he resigned amid political deadlock following October military coup

The Associated Press

January 2, 2022, 3:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s prime minister says he resigned amid political deadlock following October military coup.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | National News | World News

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up