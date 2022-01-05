CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS parents pick up students' COVID tests | Va. Health: Avoid unnecessary travel | Caps players return from virus protocol | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Home » Middle East News » Katyusha rocket hits military…

Katyusha rocket hits military base at Baghdad airport

The Associated Press

January 5, 2022, 3:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BAGHDAD (AP) — A Katyusha rocket struck an Iraqi military base hosting U.S. troops at Baghdad’s international airport on Wednesday, an Iraqi military statement said.

No damage or casualties were reported from the attack, the third in as many days since Monday’s anniversary of a U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian general Qassim Soleimani in Baghdad two years ago.

The Iraqi military statement said a rocket launcher with one rocket was located in a residential district in western Baghdad. The area has been used in the past by Iran-backed militias to fire rockets at the airport.

On Monday, two armed drones were shot down as they headed toward a facility housing U.S. advisors at Baghdad airport. Two explosives-laden drones targeting an Iraqi military base housing U.S. troops in western Anbar province were destroyed on Tuesday.

The 2020 U.S. drone strike at Baghdad’s airport killed Gen. Qassim Soleimani, who was the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Pro-Iran Shiite factions in Iraq have vowed revenge for the killing and have conditioned the end of attacks against the U.S. presence in Iraq on the full exit of American troops from the country.

The U.S.-led coalition formally ended its combat mission supporting Iraqi forces in the ongoing fight against the Islamic State group last month. Some 2,500 troops will remain as the coalition shifts to an advisory mission to continue supporting Iraqi forces.

The top U.S. commander for the Middle East Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie warned in an interview with the Associated Press last month that he expects increasing attacks on U.S. and Iraqi personnel by Iranian-backed militias determined to get American forces out.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

For DoD, solving spectrum sharing is a matter of national, economic security

Navy blocked from acting against 35 COVID vaccine refusers

CMMC, cybersecurity, acquisition initiatives made the federal IT community take notice

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up