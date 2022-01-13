CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MoCo health expert gives perspective on quarantine periods | DC's limited health emergency helps hospitals | Arlington schools update isolation guidelines | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Middle East News » Iran leader's website showcases…

Iran leader’s website showcases Trump drone strike animation

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 7:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The website of Iran’s supreme leader has showcased an animated video that appears to show a robot calling in a drone strike to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

The animated video was part of a contest to mark the Jan. 3, 2020 killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was slain in an American drone strike in Baghdad.

The video, posted Wednesday on the website of Khamenei’s office, appears to show Trump, on the golf course at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, being targeted in a drone strike.

The video mirrored a propaganda poster last year also showing Trump on a golf course, calling for revenge for Soleimani’s slaying.

Earlier this month, Iran’s hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi demanded Trump be “prosecuted and killed.”

“If not, I’m telling all American leaders, don’t doubt that the hand of revenge will come out of the sleeves of ummah,” Raisi said, referring to the worldwide community of Muslims.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

Pentagon says full-year CR would cut its 2022 spending by more than $20B

Agencies must set up new COVID testing programs for unvaccinated, on-site employees

Key IT acquisition, financial executives leaving GSA, HHS

New USPS board chairman supports DeJoy, 'self-sustaining' operating model

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up