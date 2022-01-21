CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » Middle East News » Fire erupts at Kuwait…

Fire erupts at Kuwait petroleum site, week after fatal blaze

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 3:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fire broke out early Friday at a site belonging to the Kuwait National Petroleum Company, forcing a suspension of export operations there, the company said in a statement.

The fire in the Shuaiba Industrial Area in eastern Kuwait did not result in any injuries, according to a brief statement issued by the company. The fire occurred at a petroleum coke flowline. The coal-like substance is a byproduct of refined crude oil that is used in the steel and aluminum industry.

Only a week ago, a deadly fire erupted during maintenance work at a major oil refinery run by the same company, killing two Asian workers. Another 10 were wounded, five of them critically. An earlier fire erupted at that same oil refinery three months prior, resulting in several injuries.

After last week’s deadly blaze, the CEO of the state-owned petroleum company, Waleed al-Bader, issued a statement in which he said that such incidents, while “very painful for us,” are “very likely in a complex industry.” He said the company is striving to reduce such incidents and conducting periodic reviews of procedures in place.

Kuwait, a nation home to 4.1 million people, has the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up