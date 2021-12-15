CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Middle East News » Syria says Israeli missiles…

Syria says Israeli missiles target military posts in south

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 7:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s military said Israeli rockets hit army posts in the country’s south early Thursday, killing one soldier and causing material damage.

State media quoted an unidentified military official as saying that rockets fired from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights activated Syrian air defenses and that most of the incoming missiles were intercepted. But one Syrian soldier was killed and there was damage to the area, the official added, without specifying where the missiles hit in southern Syria.

Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled Syria in recent years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets the bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah group that has fighters deployed in Syria. It says it attacks arms shipments believed to be bound for the militias.

Hezbollah is fighting on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces in the country’s decade-old civil war.

Israel says the Iranian presence on its northern frontier is a red line, justifying its strikes on facilities and weapons inside Syria.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

Agencies get Christmas Eve deadline to address ‘extremely concerning’ vulnerability

DoD chief financial officers can help link ‘the boardroom to the battlespace’

Marine Corps expects to transform into new force around 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up