CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese authorities said at least 38 people were killed Tuesday when a gold mine collapsed in West Kordofan province.

The country’s state-run mining company said in a statement the collapse took place in a mine in the village of Fuja. It said there were also injuries without giving a specific tally.

