CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC talks about how to stop spread | Safest activities for vaccinated kids | 3 Prince George's schools close | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Middle East News » Palestinians detect first 3…

Palestinians detect first 3 cases of omicron in West Bank

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 1:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry on Thursday said it has identified its first three cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the occupied West Bank.

Ministry spokesman Kamal al-Shakrah said the three people live in different cities in the territory and had recently returned from abroad. He did not say which countries they had visited.

In response to the discovery, the ministry said medical teams were tracking down and testing those who had recently come into contact with the three people.

Israel, which captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, controls movement in and out of the West Bank.

The Israeli Health Ministry has so far identified at least 67 cases of the omicron variant and has imposed tight travel restrictions, including a ban on most foreign tourists entering the country.

Authorities in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, territories home to some 4.8 million Palestinians, have reported 4,858 deaths from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Around 2.9 million Palestinians from both territories have received one dose of either Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V or Sinopharm vaccine, while just over 2.4 million Palestinians have received a second dose.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies get Christmas Eve deadline to address ‘extremely concerning’ vulnerability

With deployments ramping up next year, senators seek more transparency on VA EHR

Army to expand BYOD pilot after successful National Guard testing

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up