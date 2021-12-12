JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli prime minister announces first official trip to United Arab Emirates on Sunday.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
December 12, 2021, 3:34 AM
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli prime minister announces first official trip to United Arab Emirates on Sunday.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.