DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — In a story published Nov. 30, 2021, about conditions for workers at Dubai’s Expo 2020, The Associated Press erroneously identified a firm employing security guards at the site as the Abu Dhabi-based company Arkan. The firm employing the guards is a different, Dubai-based firm also named Arkan.

