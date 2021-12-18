CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Middle East News » Egypt announces its first…

Egypt announces its first cases of omicron variant

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 3:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian health authorities said they have identified the country’s first cases of the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Three people were found to have the variant among 26 travelers who tested positive for coronavirus at Cairo International Airport, the Health Ministry said in a statement late Friday. It didn’t say where the three came from.

The local Masrawy news outlet reported the three were among travelers from South Africa.

The ministry said two of the people infected showed no symptoms, while the third suffered from mild symptoms. The three have been isolated in a Cairo hospital, it said.

Authorities on Friday reported more than 900 confirmed new cases of coronavirus and 43 deaths over the previous 24 hours.

Egypt has reported a total 373,500 cases, including 21,277 fatalities, since the pandemic began.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

McDonough warns of 'deleterious' impact of full-year continuing resolution on VA operations

USPS keeps 'extraordinary measures' for mail-in ballots in place through 2028 under lawsuit settlement

Smithsonian worried about climate change impact on buildings, artifact storage

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up