KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan TV: Top general reappoints himself head of army-run interim governing body, tightening grip 2 weeks…

Listen now to WTOP News

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan TV: Top general reappoints himself head of army-run interim governing body, tightening grip 2 weeks after coup.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.