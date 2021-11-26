BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Yemen’s capital

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 9:09 PM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched airstrikes early Saturday morning targeting the country’s capital, Sanaa.

Saudi state-run television reported the strikes, citing the Saudi-led coalition as urging civilians to stay away from the sites, without identifying them.

The strikes come amid heavy fighting around the city of Marib and after coalition forces withdrew from areas around the key port city of Hodeida.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have held Yemen’s capital since September 2014. Though the intervention of the Saudi-led coalition halted their march south in 2015, the war has slogged on for years and created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

