Local Elections: In Virginia, GOP finds new playbook | Va. election results | Va. city, county results | Education fight a winning message in Va. | Md. election results
Home » Middle East News » Israel tests massive inflatable…

Israel tests massive inflatable missile detection system

The Associated Press

November 3, 2021, 10:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel said Wednesday it has begun testing a massive inflatable missile detection system designed to hover at high altitudes and detect long-range threats.

Israel already boasts an array of sophisticated missile defenses, which were used successfully during the 11-day Gaza war this year.

The High Availability Aerostat System resembles a giant blimp or zeppelin. The Defense Ministry says it’s one of the world’s largest systems of its kind. It was developed in cooperation with a subsidiary of state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries and TCOM, a U.S. aerostat manufacturer.

Israel has moved aggressively in recent years to counter potential threats from Iran, the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers, all of which boast large arsenals of rockets capable of hitting major cities.

During the Gaza war, Hamas fired barrages of rockets at Tel Aviv in an attempt to overwhelm Israel’s Iron Dome defense system, but Israeli officials say it shot down around 90% of the projectiles it targeted.

Israel carried out hundreds of airstrikes against what it said were militant targets. The fighting killed more than 250 Palestinians, including 129 civilians, according to the United Nations. There were 13 deaths on the Israeli side.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

GSA sets goals to shrink federal office space post-COVID, but needs to address maintenance backlog

DoD adds new protections from minor infractions for military sexual assault victims reporting crimes

DoD IT agency gets chief data office to help shift toward automated cybersecurity

Congress troubled by deteriorating morale among employees using new VA EHR

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up