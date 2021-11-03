Local Elections: In Virginia, GOP finds new playbook | Va. election results | Va. city, county results | Education fight a winning message in Va. | 2021 Maryland local elections: Results in races for mayor, city council
Dutch king, queen visit the United Arab Emirates

The Associated Press

November 3, 2021, 4:32 AM

SWEIHAN, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The king and queen of the Netherlands visited a strawberry farm Wednesday as part of a tour of the United Arab Emirates, which will see the royals also stop by Dubai’s Expo 2020.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima visited a strawberry farm in the deserts of Abu Dhabi near the city of Sweihan. While there, they toured the facility, walking among the rows of strawberries growing inside the facility.

The king and queen later will visit the Netherlands pavilion at Expo 2020, the world’s fair now ongoing in Dubai.

