Al-Jazeera says Sudan releases bureau chief

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 9:08 AM

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — The Qatar-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera said that Sudanese authorities on Tuesday released its bureau chief, two days after he was detained in the African country.

Security forces arrested El Musalmi El Kabbashi on Sunday, following a raid on his home in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum. That came a day after thousands of pro-democracy protesters took to the streets across Sudan to rally against the military’s coup last month.

Al-Jazeera did not elaborate further on the circumstances of El Kabbashi’s release in its statement on Twitter. Sudanese authorities have not commented on the reporter’s detention.

The Oct. 25 military takeover upended a fragile planned transition to democratic rule in Sudan, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government.

The coup has drawn international criticism and massive protests in the streets of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. At least 23 protesters have been killed so far, and hundreds of others have been wounded due to excessive force used by the country’s security forces, according to Sudanese doctors and U.N.

