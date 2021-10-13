Coronavirus News: Leesburg OKs vaccine mandate | How COVID prompted new nonprofit | COVID-19 vaccines for kids in Montgomery Co. | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » Middle East News » Syria reports Israel airstrikes…

Syria reports Israel airstrikes on central province of Homs

The Associated Press

October 13, 2021, 5:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian air defenses responded Wednesday to an Israeli airstrike targeting areas close to the historic Syrian town of Palmyra in the central province of Homs, state television reported.

The report said the airstrike took place shortly before midnight without giving further details.

The strikes came five days after Syrian state media reported that Israeli strikes in Homs province wounded six soldiers.

Over the past years, Israel is believed to have been behind many strikes inside government-controlled parts of Syria.

Israel has staged hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line, and it has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

For federal accessibility managers, addition of the 'A' in new DEIA initiative is a welcome change

Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises

USPS employee satisfaction falls behind competitors, IG analysis finds

DoD’s Arrington tells court her suspension is 'baseless,' wants her name cleared

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up