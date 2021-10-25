Coronavirus News: Doctors often aware of early COVID treatment | Kids could start getting vaccines by Nov. 4-5 | Ed Sheeran gets COVID-19 | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Syria accuses Israel of attack in the country’s south

The Associated Press

October 25, 2021, 11:55 AM

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria accused Israel on Monday of carrying out an attack in the country’s south, without offering details.

A war monitor said an early morning attack happened in the southern Quneitra province and targeted two government military outposts on the edge of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said an Israeli warplane targeted the outposts leaving behind material destruction. There were no reports of casualties.

Israel rarely comments on such reports, but it has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years.

Israel has escalated its attacks in Syria in recent months. Officials in Israel are concerned about Iran’s growing presence and influence on its southern front.

An official at the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday the attack was another of Israel’s repeated violations of Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. The statement was published by Syria’s state news agency SANA.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

