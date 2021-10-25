Coronavirus News: Doctors often aware of early COVID treatment | Kids could start getting vaccines by Nov. 4-5 | Ed Sheeran gets COVID-19 | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Middle East News » Egypt's president says he…

Egypt’s president says he won’t extend state of emergency

The Associated Press

October 25, 2021, 2:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s president said Monday he will not extend the state of emergency that had been imposed across the country for more than four years.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi announced his decision in a Facebook post. He said the move came because “Egypt has become an oasis of security and stability in the region.”

Egypt imposed a state of emergency in April 2017, following deadly church bombings and attacks on Coptic Christians that have killed more than 100 people and wounded scores. The government extended the order every three months after that.

The state of emergency allows for arrests without warrants, the swift prosecution of suspects and the establishment of special courts.

The emergency measure technically ended over the weekend.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

Moving more TRICARE patients to civilian care would cause 'significant harm,' study finds

From recruitment to retention, Army puts more management focus on civilian workforce

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

DoD's new R&D chief prioritizes moving prototypes to real-world applications

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up