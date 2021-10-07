Coronavirus News: DC's emergency schools bill reaction | Prince George’s County mask mandate expands | 9th grader gets vaccine, wins scholarship | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Middle East News » Death toll in Cyclone…

Death toll in Cyclone Shaheen rises to 14 after body found

The Associated Press

October 7, 2021, 6:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUBAI. United Arab Emirates (AP) — The death toll from Cyclone Shaheen that crashed through Oman rose Thursday to 14 after the sultanate found the body of someone missing since the storm.

Omani state television made the announcement, raising the total number of dead in the country to 12.

In Iran, authorities have found the bodies of two fishermen killed in the storm. Others remain missing.

Shaheen made landfall Sunday with winds reaching up to 150 kph (93 mph). The storm quickly lost power and was downgraded, but it caused flooding and damage across Oman, a country on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula.

A cyclone is the same as a hurricane or a typhoon; their names only change because of their location. Hurricanes are spawned east of the international date line. Typhoons develop west of the line. They are known as cyclones in the Indian Ocean and Australia.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | National News | World News

What employees can expect if they're seeking a medical or religious exception to the federal vaccine mandate

DoD mandates civilian vaccinations against COVID

CDOs making progress, feeling confident in role, survey finds

Bereavement leave for feds, a new 'digital corps,' and more highlights from House NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up