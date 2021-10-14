Coronavirus News: Frustrations over DC school reopening | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Loudoun Co. adds remote learning days | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » Middle East News » AP Week in Pictures:…

AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

The Associated Press

October 14, 2021, 8:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan between Oct. 7-13, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, centered around harrowing life in Afghanistan under Taliban rule. Now the uncontested rulers of Afghanistan, the Taliban have set their sights on stamping out the scourge of narcotics addiction, even if by force. In Israel, members of the Extinction Rebellion Red Rebel Brigade called for action against climate change in Tel Aviv. Iraq closed its airspace and land border crossings as voters headed to the polls to elect a parliament that many hope will deliver much needed reforms after decades of conflict and mismanagement.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP Chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, and Dusan Vranic, AP Deputy News Director for Photos & Storytelling.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS employee satisfaction falls behind competitors, IG analysis finds

What’s in a name? For the Department of the Navy, it signifies resolve

Army's largest corps is getting its troops AI-enabled

Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up