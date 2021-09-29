Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. officials at odds over vaccine mandate | Prince George's Co. schools to pay drivers for extra routes | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Middle East News » Tunisia names first woman…

Tunisia names first woman prime minister, amid turmoil

The Associated Press

September 29, 2021, 7:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s president on Wednesday named the country’s first female prime minister, appointing her to lead a transitional government after her predecessor was sacked and parliament suspended.

President Kais Saied named Raoudha Boudent Ramadhane, a 63-year-old professor at a prestigious engineering school, to the prime minister’s post in a surprise decision.

The president’s office said in a statement that Saied instructed the new prime minister to name a new Cabinet as soon as possible.

Tunisia has had no prime minister and has been in limbo since Saied froze the parliament and seized executive powers on July 25. The move notably sidelined the Islamist party that dominated parliament, and critics denounced it as a coup that threatens Tunisia’s young democracy. Saied said it was necessary to save the country from economic and social crisis.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

Defense bill set to deal civilian cyber agency a big power boost

State, Commerce data strategies underpin broader agency goals

TSA officers score MSPB appeal rights under new agreement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up