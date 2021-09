JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say they have caught two of the six Palestinians who broke out of a maximum-security…

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say they have caught two of the six Palestinians who broke out of a maximum-security prison this week. Police said the two were caught in northern Israel on Friday night. The announcement did not identify the prisoners or give any other details.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.