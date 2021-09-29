Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. officials at odds over vaccine mandate | Prince George's Co. schools to pay drivers for extra routes | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Middle East News » Iran appoints another hard-liner…

Iran appoints another hard-liner to head state broadcasting

The Associated Press

September 29, 2021, 5:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV is reporting that the country’s top leader has appointed a new hard-line ally to head the state broadcasting company.

The Wednesday report says that Peyman Jebeli has replaced Abdolali Ali Asgari, who completed a five-year term. The change comes at the order of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all state matters.

Jebeli, 55, has a long history in the state broadcasting company, and was a deputy political director there. He also had worked as Deputy Secretary for Media at the country’s Supreme National Security Council.

In recent years, the state broadcasting company’s editorial line has already been close to hard-liners who oppose former moderate president Hassan Rouhani, who reached a landmark nuclear deal with World Powers in 2015.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

Defense bill set to deal civilian cyber agency a big power boost

Senators release cyber incident reporting bill, preview FISMA reforms

TSA officers score MSPB appeal rights under new agreement

Agencies adding more resources — and people — to power DEIA initiatives

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up