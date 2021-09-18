Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Middle East News » Dueling Tunisian protests erupt…

Dueling Tunisian protests erupt over president’s power grab

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 3:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Protesters angry at the Tunisian president’s seizure of broad powers faced off with his supporters Saturday in competing demonstrations in the North African nation’s capital of Tunis.

It was the first time that President Kais Saied’s critics demonstrated against his actions since he suspended parliament, fired the prime minister and assumed full executive powers on July 25. Saied said the measures were necessary to save the country amid tensions over Tunisia’s economic and virus crisis, and would only last a month. But he then extended them “until further notice.”

The move sidelined Tunisia’s powerful Islamist party Ennahdha and has thrown its young democracy into question.

His critics at Saturday’s protest demanded that he reverse the measures, chanting “Down with the coup!” and “Constitution, freedom, dignity!” Ennahdha and other critics say the president’s move violated Tunisia’s post-Arab Spring constitution.

Gathered on the same Tunis avenue behind a police cordon, Saied’s supporters shouted opposing chants and urged him to pursue promises to crack down on lawmakers blamed for Tunisia’s economic woes and its health issues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But some of Saied’s supporters are growing disillusioned. Tunisia remains without a government that Saied has repeatedly promised to put in place “in the coming days.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

USDA Chief Data Officer Ted Kaouk moving to OPM in October

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up