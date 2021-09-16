Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. Update | DC parents call for safety measures | Prince William schools pass vax mandate | Latest cases in DC region
AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

The Associated Press

September 16, 2021, 6:41 AM

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan region between Sept. 9-15, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, where the Taliban are in full control of Afghanistan, permeating scenes of daily life after America’s withdrawal two decades after their invasion. In Israel, Jews marked Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. Palestinians celebrated the six prisoners who tunneled out of Gilboa Prison.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza.

