AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

The Associated Press

September 30, 2021, 4:57 AM

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Sept. 23-29, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, including Shiite pilgrims descending on the holy shrines of Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas for the Arbaeen Shiite festival in Karbala, Iraq. The holiday marks the end of the forty-day mourning period after the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, in the 7th century.

In Beirut, mourners buried Ibrahim Harb, 35, who was critically injured in the massive explosion at Beirut’s port last year and who died nearly 14 months after the blast. His death brings to at least 215 the number of people who have been killed by the blast, according to official records.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP Chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza and Dusan Vranic, AP Deputy News Director for Photos & Storytelling.

