CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some parents want outdoor school lunches | DC Council wants COVID testing dropped | Maryland conference attendees test positive | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Middle East News » Morocco 'regrets' Algeria's decision…

Morocco ‘regrets’ Algeria’s decision to cut diplomatic ties

The Associated Press

August 25, 2021, 4:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s foreign ministry said early Wednesday that the country “regrets” the “completely unjustified” decision of neighboring Algeria to break off diplomatic relations.

Algeria formally announced the decision on Tuesday, citing a series of alleged hostile acts.

The move was “expected … in view of the logic of escalation observed in recent weeks,” Morocco’s foreign ministry said in a statement released overnight.

“Morocco categorically rejects the fallacious, even absurd, pretexts underlying it,” it said.

The move culminates a period of growing tension between the North African countries, which are mired in a decades-long feud, with their borders closed to each other.

The Algerian foreign minister notably denounced “massive and systematic acts of espionage” by Morocco, a reference to allegations that the kingdom’s security services used Israeli-made Pegasus spyware against its officials and citizens, the official APS news agency reported. Morocco adamantly denies such claims.

Other criticism ranged from reported remarks by Morocco’s U.N. ambassador in mid-July to recent comments by Israel’s foreign minister on an historic visit to Morocco as part of both countries’ normalization of ties.

Morocco and Israel are allies of Western nations, and the move risked complicating diplomacy in the region. Both are important in the fight against extremism in the nearby Sahel region.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA still lacks a clear picture of its workforce needs, auditors say

Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved

For federal employees, 3 items to watch in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

USPS plans to fill 900 vacant supervisor positions ahead of peak holiday operations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up