2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | American Seidel earns marathon bronze | Korda wins women's golf gold for US | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Middle East News » Israel military strikes Hamas…

Israel military strikes Hamas after launch of fire balloons

The Associated Press

August 7, 2021, 2:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israeli warplanes struck two targets in the Gaza Strip early Saturday, the Israeli military said, in response to incendiary balloons launched from Gaza into Israel.

The Israeli military struck what it said was a Hamas military compound and a rocket launching site after four incendiary balloons were launched into Israel, setting fire to land and damaging agriculture. There were no reports of casualties in Israel or Gaza.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas.

Israeli media reported that four fires caused by incendiary balloons broke out Friday afternoon in areas close to the Gaza Strip.

The launch of the balloons comes over two months after an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas, the fourth since the militant group seized power in Gaza in 2007.

Hamas is upset that Israel has done little to ease a crippling blockade on the territory since the fighting ended and appears to be using incendiary balloons as a pressure tactic. Israel’s new prime minister, Naflati Bennet, has compared the balloon launches to rocket fire.

Israel and Egypt maintain a blockade of Gaza that includes Israeli control over the territory’s coast and airspace and restrictions on the movement of people and goods in and out of the territory. Israel says the closure is needed to prevent Hamas from arming while critics say that the measures amount to collective punishment.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | National News | World News

After 15 years of Best Places to Work, data findings consistently point to engagement needs

Feds could face prosecution, discipline for lying on new vaccine certification form

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

New CISA office brings in cloud giants, other private companies to collaborate on cyber threats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up