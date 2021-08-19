CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Maryland vaccines update | Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff | US calls for booster shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » Middle East News » Israel eases restrictions on…

Israel eases restrictions on blood donations by gay men

The Associated Press

August 19, 2021, 6:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has lifted restrictions on blood donations by gay men, saying the longstanding limitation was discriminatory and denigrating, Israel’s health minister said Thursday.

Earlier this year the U.K. eased restrictions on blood donations from gay and bisexual men, following a similar decision by the U.S. last year because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply.

Until Thursday, men seeking to donate blood in Israel were asked whether they had same-sex relations in the past 12 months, a category that would disqualify them from giving. Now the questionnaire inquires whether a prospective donor has had “high risk sexual relations with a new partner or partners” in the past three months, using gender neutral wording.

Nitzan Horowitz, Israel’s health minister, who himself is openly gay, wrote in a Facebook post that the Health Ministry had “removed the denigrating and irrelevant questions” in questionnaires for blood donors, and that everyone would be treated equally regardless of sexual orientation.

“There’s no difference between one blood and the other,” he said. “Discrimination against gays in donating blood is over.”

Israeli LGBTQ rights groups hailed the move as an important step for equality in Israel. Gal Wagner Kolasko, head of the Israeli LGBT Medical Associations, took to Twitter to thank Horowitz for the “historical correction.”

“Now there are safe blood doses for all without discrimination or harming human rights. Because discrimination also causes serious damage to health,” he said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon says it is moving readiness away from short-term goals

Agencies get another tool for recruiting and hiring student interns, OPM says

In search for more demographic data on federal workforce, NIH team piloting new tool

Relief groups helping troops bring furry friends overseas

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up