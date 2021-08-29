CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. schools require vaccines | DC teachers worry schools aren't ready | Lawmakers want Hogan to vote on masks in schools | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
A military spokesman says death toll from missile and drone attack on Yemeni base climbs to 30

The Associated Press

August 29, 2021, 7:24 AM

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A military spokesman says death toll from missile and drone attack on Yemeni base climbs to 30.

