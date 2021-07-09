Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Middle East News » US, French ambassadors: Lebanon…

US, French ambassadors: Lebanon ‘desperate’ for new Cabinet

The Associated Press

July 9, 2021, 3:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIRUT (AP) — The American and French ambassadors to Beirut said in a joint statement Friday that Lebanon is in “desperate need” of a new, pro-reform government to lead it out of its unprecedented economic and financial crisis.

The statement by ambassadors Dorothy Shea and Anne Grillo came a day after the two held talks in Riyadh with Saudi officials on how to find a unified strategy to help Lebanon. Friday’s statement said France, the U.S. and other countries will continue extending urgent assistance to the Lebanese people, including health, education, and food support.

Lebanon is suffering severe shortages of basic products, including medicine, fuel and baby formula amid dwindling foreign currency reserves and a free fall of the national currency.

The Riyad meeting was a follow-up on the trilateral meeting among U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud last month in Italy on the margins of the G-20 conference, the statement said.

Lebanon’s political leaders are deeply divided over the formation of a new government to handle the crises, which erupted in late 2019 and present the most serious threat to Lebanon’s stability since the 15-year civil war ended in 1990.

Ambassadors Grillo and Shea emphasized that concrete actions by Lebanese leaders to address rampant corruption will be crucial to unlocking additional support from France, the United States, regional and international partners.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

The Space Force's commercial facing office is awarding contracts in 25 days

Contracting officers, grant managers on the frontlines of White House’s Made in America initiative

NGA looks to test drive commercial space capabilities with new agreement scheme

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up