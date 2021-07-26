2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Olympics: Latest news | Ledecky wins silver | Sunday gold medal roundup
Home » Middle East News » UN official says boat…

UN official says boat carrying Europe-bound migrants capsizes off Libya, 57 presumed dead

The Associated Press

July 26, 2021, 2:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAIRO (AP) — UN official says boat carrying Europe-bound migrants capsizes off Libya, 57 presumed dead.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | National News | World News

Service members in remote areas missing out on transition benefits

HUD, OPM gain new technology executives, CBP losing its CISO

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

The story of how one small business is barely hanging on to its hopes of winning a spot on NITAAC’s CIO-SP4

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up