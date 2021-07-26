2020 Olympics: Ledecky wins silver medal in 400m freestyle | US men's basketball loses to France | Meet the DC region's Olympians | Sunday gold medal roundup
Home » Middle East News » Palestinian teen dies of…

Palestinian teen dies of wounds sustained in May clashes

The Associated Press

July 26, 2021, 7:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERUSALEM (AP) — A 17-year-old Palestinian died on Monday, two months after he was wounded in the neck by Israeli gunfire during clashes near the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health authorities said.

The shooting occurred during one of numerous clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces during the 11-day war in May between Israel and Hamas, the fourth conflict since the militant group seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007.

A statement from Palestinian health authorities said Youssef Nawaf died after a May 14 gunshot wound in the neck damaged his spinal cord, leaving him in critical condition.

At least 26 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank during the May fighting, according to the United Nations. At least 254 people were killed in Gaza, including 67 children and 39 women, while 12 civilians, including two children and one soldier, were killed in Israel.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 war. The Palestinians seek the area as the heartland of a future independent state.

On Friday, another Palestinian youth — Mohammed Tamimi, 17 — was shot and killed by Israeli troops during clashes in Nebi Saleh. The village has been the scene of numerous demonstrations over the years against the expansion of a nearby Israeli settlement on what the Palestinians say is their land.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

VA, AFGE settle longstanding official time, legal disputes

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

Pentagon faces political battle to retire old weapons systems — and some newer ones

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up