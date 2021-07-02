CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to safely celebrate July 4 | Va. renters vulnerable to eviction as state of emergency ends | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Middle East News » Libyan navy acknowledges dangerous…

Libyan navy acknowledges dangerous chase of migrant boat

The Associated Press

July 2, 2021, 6:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan maritime authorities have acknowledged that a Libyan coast guard vessel fired warning shots at a migrant boat it was chasing in the Mediterranean sea, in an apparent effort to stop it from crossing to Europe.

The Libyan navy issued a statement late Thursday condemning “any acts that violate local and international standards and laws” and vowing to hold those accountable responsible. The statement added that the Libyan vessel had endangered the lives of migrants during the chase.

On Thursday, the German non-governmental group Sea-Watch released footage filmed from a plane showing the Libyan coast guard chasing at high speed a blue wooden boat with a small engine and at least two dozen people onboard. During the chase, which occurred in international waters in Malta’s search and rescue responsibility zone, men in uniform aboard the Libyan vessel could be seen firing at least two times toward the boat, with bullets hitting the water nearby. The Libyan coast guard came close to crashing into the boat several times.

The EU trains, equips and supports the Libyan coast guard to intercept people trying to cross the Central Mediterranean to Europe. At least 723 people are known to have either died or gone missing along the route so far this year.

Nearly 15,000 men, women and children have been intercepted by the Libyan coast guard and returned to Libyan shores from the start of the year up to June 26, a record number.

The Libyan navy also vowed in the statement to “pursue its duties to save lives in the sea and safeguard Libyan coasts according to local and international laws and humanitarian standards.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

GSA’s next set of acquisition modernization initiatives to focus on services, automation, data

DoD touts gains in vaccination rates, but worries about Delta variant

I fund takes a dive, Lifecycle funds slowly drop in June

VA's EHR strategic review is complete, but path forward isn't quite ready for primetime

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up