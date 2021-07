BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri steps down, cites ‘key differences’ with country’s president.

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri steps down, cites ‘key differences’ with country’s president.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.