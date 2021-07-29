2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US Rowing preview | US women's hoops capture 3-on-3 Olympic gold | Today's Olympic schedule
Israel investigating death of Palestinian boy shot by troops

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 2:33 AM

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said it has launched an investigation into the deadly shooting of a 12-year-old Palestinian boy who residents say was killed by army fire as he traveled in a car with his father in the southern West Bank.

In a statement, the military said that senior commanding officers and military police — which investigate suspected misconduct by troops — were looking into Wednesday’s incident.

The shooting took place in Beit Ummar, a town near the city of Hebron.

The military said that soldiers fired at a car that failed to stop at a checkpoint after they fired warning shots.

Beit Ummar Mayor Nasri Sabarneh said that village resident Moayad al-Alami was driving with his son and daughter when he made a U-turn to stop at a shop.

The army said they tried to halt the car but when it didn’t respond they fired at the vehicle, fatally shooting the boy, Mohammed al-Alami, in the chest. The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the boy’s death.

