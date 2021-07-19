Coronavirus News: Long-haul symptoms less common in kids | Masking recommended in schools | Surgeon general worries as pandemic worsens | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Iraqi security officials say roadside bombing in Baghdad suburb kills 8, wounds at least 13

The Associated Press

July 19, 2021, 12:32 PM

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security officials say roadside bombing in Baghdad suburb kills 8, wounds at least 13.

