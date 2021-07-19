BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security officials say roadside bombing in Baghdad suburb kills 8, wounds at least 13.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
July 19, 2021, 12:32 PM
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security officials say roadside bombing in Baghdad suburb kills 8, wounds at least 13.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.